Iran's Rouhani criticizes U.S. for imposing its policies on others

QINGDAO, China - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said that US efforts to impose its policies on others are a threat to all, after Washington last month said it was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and would reimpose economic sanctions.



Rouhani, speaking at a summit of the Chinese and Russian-led security bloc the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the port city of Qingdao, said he appreciated efforts by Beijing and Moscow to maintain the nuclear deal.



