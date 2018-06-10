Iran's Rouhani criticizes U.S. for imposing its policies on others

Breaking news.
QINGDAO, China - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said that US efforts to impose its policies on others are a threat to all, after Washington last month said it was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and would reimpose economic sanctions.
Rouhani, speaking at a summit of the Chinese and Russian-led security bloc the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the port city of Qingdao, said he appreciated efforts by Beijing and Moscow to maintain the nuclear deal.