Iran's Zarif: U.S. travel curbs on Iranian diplomats 'inhuman'

By REUTERS
July 17, 2019 18:56
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that tight U.S. travel restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families living in New York are "basically inhuman."

"It is certainly not a friendly action. It puts the members of the mission and their families under basically inhuman conditions. But for me it's fine because I don't have any work anywhere other than the three buildings," he told reporters at the United Nations.The United States has restricted their travel to between the United Nations, the Iranian U.N. mission, the Iranian U.N. ambassador's residence and John F. Kennedy airport. There is also a carve out for six blocks surrounding Queensboro Plaza in the borough of Queens. It was not immediately clear why.

