Iran's Zarif calls on U.S. to return to 2015 nuclear deal

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 17:44
Breaking news

Breaking news.

  DUBAI - The United States should return to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday, saying the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran showed failure of Washington's policy.

"Rather than dig itself deeper, US should abandon failed policies & return to #JCPOA (the 2015 nuclear deal)," Zarif tweeted.

The United States, who exited the pact last year and reimposed sanctions on Iran, on Thursday imposed sanctions on the Iranian construction sector and trade in four materials used in its military or nuclear programs.



"Subjecting construction workers to #EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of "maximum pressure”. US can sanction every man, woman & child but Iranians will never submit to bullying" Zarif tweeted. 

 


Breaking news
November 1, 2019
China may impose $3.58 bln in annual trade sanctions on US - WTO panel

By REUTERS

