MOSCOW - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a meeting with his counterpart in Moscow on Monday that Russia had confirmed its readiness to respect the Iran nuclear deal, the RIA news agency reported.



Zarif was cited as saying at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow that Russia and Iran would do everything to save the nuclear deal after Washington announced last week it was withdrawing from it.



