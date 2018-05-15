May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Iran's Zarif says nuke deal talks with European countries on right path

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 13:58
BRUSSELS - Iran's talks with European countries to save the nuclear deal despite the U.S. withdrawal are on the right path, Iran's foreign minister said after meeting EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini on Tuesday.


"Our meeting with Mrs Mogherini was good and constructive ... We are on the right path to move forward ... Whatever decided should preserve and guarantee Iran’s rights ... Our talks (with the E3) will continue in the next two weeks," Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters in Brussels.


