Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 117 to reach 4,110

By REUTERS  
APRIL 9, 2020 13:42
Iran's coronavirus death toll has risen by 117 to 4,110, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Thursday.
The total number of infected people with the new coronavirus has reached 66,220, he said.


Limits on church masses will remain - Poland's health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 03:08 PM
Dutch woman aged 107 survives coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 02:49 PM
Five-week old infant admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/09/2020 12:56 PM
Iraq president names intel chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 12:35 PM
Poland to ease some restrictions after Easter - deputy minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 12:32 PM
India lifts restrictions on export of alleged coronavirus treatment
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/09/2020 12:02 PM
Russia's coronavirus case tally surpasses 10,000 after record daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 11:02 AM
Spain close to reversing coronavirus curve, says PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 10:57 AM
Gaza: Rockets launched towards sea in apparent Hamas drill
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/09/2020 10:12 AM
Thailand reports 54 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 09:28 AM
86-year-old dies from coronavirus over Passover, raising death toll to 74
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/09/2020 08:40 AM
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 4,974, deaths by 246
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 08:04 AM
Joe Biden: "If we come together we can defeat Donald Trump"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/09/2020 03:34 AM
Zoom hires ex-Facebook security chief as Google bans app
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 02:21 AM
US coronavirus death toll rates second highest in the world - Reuters
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 01:48 AM
