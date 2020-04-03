Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus rose on Friday to 3,294 as it claimed 134 lives in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur.The total number of people confirmed to be infected is 53,183, he said on state television, adding that 4,035 ware "under observation," a term that may mean they are in critical condition.Of the total number of people who were diagnosed with the disease, 17,935 have recovered, he said.Iran is the country most affected in the Middle East by the pandemic.