Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294

By REUTERS  
APRIL 3, 2020 13:24
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus rose on Friday to 3,294 as it claimed 134 lives in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur.
The total number of people confirmed to be infected is 53,183, he said on state television, adding that 4,035 ware "under observation," a term that may mean they are in critical condition.Of the total number of people who were diagnosed with the disease, 17,935 have recovered, he said.
Iran is the country most affected in the Middle East by the pandemic.
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for first time since March 26
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 01:01 PM
Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancellery
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 12:49 PM
Hungary's Alkaloida can mass produce hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 12:45 PM
Coronavirus victim No. 37: 71-year-old man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/03/2020 12:17 PM
NIS 5,000 in fines for breaking coronavirus regulations in Binyamina
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/03/2020 08:05 AM
Singapore reports fifth person has died from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 06:17 AM
Fujifilm says new coronavirus test can produce results in two hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 06:05 AM
Top Wuhan official says residents should avoid going out unless necessary
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 04:20 AM
Drive-thru coronavirus testing to open in in Nazareth, Elad and Iksal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/03/2020 03:22 AM
Trump tested again for coronavirus, result was negative -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 01:18 AM
Finance Minister Kahlon, Office Director Babad test negative for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/03/2020 12:23 AM
Netanyahu tests negative again for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 11:48 PM
IDF reports 116 confirmed COVID-19 cases, all in light condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 11:26 PM
Global coronavirus cases top 1 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 10:43 PM
US Army rolls into Seattle with field hospital built for combat
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 10:38 PM
