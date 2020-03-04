The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran's first vice president has coronavirus, IranWire reports

By REUTERS  
MARCH 4, 2020 13:56
The IranWire news site reported on Wednesday that Iran's first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment.
IranWire cited an "informed source." There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian officials.
Several Iranian officials have been infected with the coronavirus and one senior official died from a coronavirus infection on Monday.
Italian govt likely to order Serie A matches be played behind closed doors
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 02:55 PM
Egypt bars entry of Qatari nationals over coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 02:54 PM
Iran has 92 coronavirus deaths, 2,922 infections - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 01:22 PM
Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee steps up health measures for torch relay
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 01:17 PM
Putin says fake coronavirus news reports being sent to Russia to spread panic
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 01:07 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to convene with right-wing bloc at 2pm
  • By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 01:03 PM
US carries out airstrike on Taliban fighters for first time since Doha deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 12:05 PM
Iraq reports its first coronavirus death, in Kurdish region
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 11:48 AM
Germany reports 44 new confirmed coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 11:20 AM
Coronavirus median incubation period 5-7 days, maximum 14
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 11:18 AM
Two Turkish soldiers killed, six wounded in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 10:13 AM
China encourages export of medical suits to meet overseas demand amid virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 09:47 AM
CEC director: Final election results expected at 8 pm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/04/2020 09:36 AM
Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 28 - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 09:27 AM
Abu Dhabi's Etihad asks cabin crew to take leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2020 09:19 AM
