Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran's nuclear chief says EU failed to fulfill its commitments to 2015 nuclear deal

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 11:34
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iran's nuclear chief said on Sunday the European parties of the 2015 nuclear deal have failed to fulfill their commitments under the pact, a day after Tehran announced its latest step in reducing its commitments to the pact with world powers.

"Unfortunately the European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments ... the deal is not a one-way street and Iran will act accordingly as we have done so far by gradually downgrading our commitments," Ali Dakar Salehi said after a meeting with acting head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Cornel Feruta, in Tehran.

Feruta is in Tehran for high-level talks with Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian media reported.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 8, 2019
France says Iran actions negative, but dialog still open

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings