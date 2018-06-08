June 08 2018
|
Sivan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran's parliament speaker says regional security threatened

By REUTERS
June 8, 2018 11:18
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on Friday that security in the Middle East could be threatened if Tehran was further pressured by its arch foes Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"Israel and Saudi Arabia are the source of chaos in the region, the Saudi Arabia, Israel and America's triangle wants to turn the region into a chaotic scene ... The region's security will be threatened if they corner Tehran," state television showed Larijani telling demonstrators gathered to mark Iran’s annual day of solidarity with the Palestinians.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 8, 2018
Afghan forces kill 10 Taliban as ceasefire is announced

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut