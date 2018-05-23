May 23 2018
Sivan, 9, 5778
Iran's top leader sets 7 conditions to remain in nuclear deal

By REUTERS
May 23, 2018 22:23
LONDON - Iran's top leader set out seven conditions on Wednesday for Tehran to stay in its nuclear deal with world powers, including steps by European banks to safeguard trade with Tehran after the US withdrawal from the pact.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's official website said that he also stipulated European powers must protect Iranian oil sales from US pressure and continue buying Iranian crude, and must promise they would not seek new negotiations on Iran's ballistic missile program and regional Middle East activities.

"European banks should safeguard trade with the Islamic Republic. We do not want to start a fight with these three countries (France, Germany and Britain) but we don't trust them either,” Khamenei said. "Europe should fully guarantee Iran’s oil sales. In case Americans can damage our oil sales..., Europeans should make up for that and buy Iranian oil."


