Iraq announces five new coronavirus cases -health ministry
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 18:26
Iraq has detected five new cases of coronavirus, four in Baghdad and one in Babel province, the health ministry said on Saturday, taking the total number of cases there to 13.The patients were placed in quarantine, the ministry said in a statement.
