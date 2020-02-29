The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iraq announces five new coronavirus cases -health ministry

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 18:26
Iraq has detected five new cases of coronavirus, four in Baghdad and one in Babel province, the health ministry said on Saturday, taking the total number of cases there to 13.
The patients were placed in quarantine, the ministry said in a statement.
UN chief welcomes US-Taliban deal: You must sustain reduction in violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 06:04 PM
Turkish foreign minister calls for US Patriot missiles as support in Idli
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 05:44 PM
Britain reports number of coronavirus cases has risen to 23
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 04:56 PM
Northern Italian schools, universities to stay closed because of virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 04:41 PM
US to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in 14 months if conditions met
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 02:30 PM
Qatar reports its first coronavirus in man who returned from Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 02:22 PM
Liberman alleges Netanyahu told Jordan he wouldn't annex Jordan Valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/29/2020 01:05 PM
Pope resumes individual official audiences, cancels group meetings
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 11:44 AM
South Koreans told to stay home as coronavirus infections surpass 3,100
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 11:04 AM
Turkish strikes in northwest Syria kill 48 pro-Damascus troops
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 11:02 AM
Russia says agreed with Turkey to reduce tensions in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 10:31 AM
Pakistan wants 'responsible withdrawal' of US troops from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 10:27 AM
Taliban orders halt to attacks in Afghanistan ahead of US agreement
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 09:56 AM
Ukraine's prime minister submits resignation again
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 09:21 AM
Taiwan reports five new coronavirus cases, total at 39
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/29/2020 09:20 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by