Iraq begins manual recount of votes from disputed election

By REUTERS
July 3, 2018
KIRKUK, Iraq - Iraqi authorities in the northern oil-rich province of Kirkuk have started recounting votes from a parliamentary election in May that was marred by allegations of fraud, a local election commission source said on Tuesday.

The commission has said a recount will take place in at least six other provinces over coming days. The dispute over the validity of the results has delayed the formation of a new government.


