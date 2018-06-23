Iraq conducts air strike on Islamic State position in Syria

BAGHDAD - Iraq has conducted an air strike on three houses in the Syrian town of Hajin where Islamic State leaders were meeting, killing 45 members of the militant group, its military said on Saturday.



"Iraqi F-16 jets carried out a successful air strike that targeted a meeting of Daesh leaders ... in the Hajin area within Syrian territory. The operation resulted in the complete destruction of the targets, and the killing of around 45 terrorists," the military's joint operations command said.



Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. Iraqi jets hit three houses connected by a trench, the military said, adding that those killed included the group's "deputy war minister", one of its "media emirs", its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's personal courier and its chief of police.



