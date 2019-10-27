Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq deploys counter-terrorism forces to protect Baghdad buildings

By REUTERS
October 27, 2019 10:02
Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service said on Sunday it had deployed in the streets of Baghdad upon Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's orders to protect important state buildings while security forces were busy with protests.

"Counter-Terrorism Service forces have been deployed in some areas of Baghdad to protect state buildings from undisciplined elements taking advantage of security forces being busy with protecting protests and protesters," it said in a statement.

Two security sources had told Reuters on Saturday that the elite counter-terrorism forces had been deployed in Baghdad and had been told to "use all necessary measures" to end ongoing protests against Abdul Mahdi's government.


