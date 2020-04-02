The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported, medics say

By REUTERS  
APRIL 2, 2020 21:39
BAGHDAD - Iraq has thousands of confirmed COVID-19 cases, many times more than the 772 it is has publicly reported, according to three doctors closely involved in the testing process, a health ministry official and a senior political official.
The sources all spoke on condition of anonymity. Iraqi authorities have instructed medical staff not to speak to the media.Iraq's health ministry, the only official outlet for information on the coronavirus, dismissed the sources' reading of the spread of the disease.
"It's incorrect information," said Saif al-Badr, the health ministry spokesman, in a text message sent to Reuters without elaborating.
The ministry said in its latest daily statement on Thursday that the total recorded confirmed cases for Iraq were 772, with 54 deaths.
But the three doctors, who work in pharmaceutical teams helping test suspected COVID-19 cases in Baghdad, each said that confirmed cases of the disease, based on discussions among fellow medics who see daily results, were between about 3,000 and 9,000 although they each gave different estimates.
The health ministry official, who also works in testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, said that there were more than 2,000 confirmed cases from eastern Baghdad alone, not counting the number in other areas or provinces.
The political official, who has attended meetings with the health ministry, also said thousands of cases were confirmed.
The new coronavirus has hit Iraq's neighbor Iran worse than any country in the region. Iraq has close trade and religious ties with Iran and a large border, which Iraq shut in February over fears of the spread of the infection.
Iraq's healthcare system, among other infrastructure, has been stretched by decades of sanctions, war and neglect, one among several problems that spurred mass anti-government protests in recent months.
PILGRIMS
Governments across the world have struggled to cope with the pandemic. The United States, Italy and Spain are the countries worst hit by the disease, which has infected nearly a million people worldwide and killed nearly 47,000.
The three Iraqi doctors and the political official said national security officials had attended health ministry meetings and urged authorities not to reveal the high figures because it could create public disorder with a rush on medical supplies, and make it harder to control the disease's spread.
The health ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on any such discussions.
One of the doctors said the death toll was also likely higher than the official toll, but not by much. "On Saturday last week alone, about 50 people were buried who died from the disease," he said. At that time the official death toll was 42.
Testing facilities are limited and Iraq has publicly acknowledged that the actual number of cases must be higher than the number of confirmed cases.
Many doctors blame the accelerating spread of the disease on people refusing to be tested or isolated and on the flouting of a nationwide curfew, including by thousands of pilgrims who flocked to a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Baghdad last month.
The three doctors and the health official said many new cases were from eastern Baghdad where those pilgrims live.
Separately, some Shi'ite pilgrims returning to Iraq from Syria have tested positive for the coronavirus, a senior Iraqi official and health officials said on Sunday.
Temple Mount activists to Netanyahu: Passover offering against COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 09:31 PM
Over 1 million infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 08:53 PM
US eases ban on gay blood donors amid coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 08:03 PM
Extremists demonstrate in Bnei Brak against coronavirus regulations
Britain to target 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:55 PM
US CDC reports 213,144 coronavirus cases, 4,513 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:46 PM
Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:45 PM
Democrats delay presidential convention until August
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:16 PM
New York has ventilators to last 6 days, says Governor Cuomo
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:15 PM
Israel's unemployment rate climbs to 24.9%
Mossad head Yossi Cohen tests negative for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 06:20 PM
4,500 elderly people will leave Bnei Brak due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 06:13 PM
Trump: 'Great' that Saudi, Russia, cutting oil production
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 06:07 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 24% to 2,921
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 05:58 PM
Jewish Agency, Diaspora Ministry, hold coronavirus emergency meeting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 05:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by