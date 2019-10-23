Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq says it is taking "measures" over entry of U.S. forces from Syria

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 17:38
BAGHDAD - Iraq's prime minister on Wednesday said Baghdad is taking "all international legal measures" over the entry of U.S. troops from neighboring Syria, in an apparent attempt to assert his government's opposition to the arrival of the American forces.

In a statement, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi reiterated his government's position that U.S. troops pulling out of northeast Syria and moving into Iraq were not allowed to remain in his country."We have (already) issued an official statement saying that and are taking all international legal measures. We ask the international community and the United Nations to perform their roles in this matter," he said.

Abdul Mahdi's statement was issued after he met U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday in an unannounced visit.


