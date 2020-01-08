Iraqi PM: Dangerous crisis threatens 'devastating all out war' in world

Iraq's Prime Minster Adil Abdul-Mahdi al-Muntafiki has warned that the current crisis threatens to inflict a "devastating all out war" in Iraq, the Middle East, and the world. He has called on all sides to practice self restraint, adhere to international agreements, and respect Iraqi sovereignty, adding that he rejects any attacks waged on Iraqi soil. In a statement, he confirmed that he had received a verbal message after midnight Tuesday night from Iran informing him that the Iranian response to the killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani had started or would begin shortly. He then received a phone call from the US as missiles were already falling on the American wing of the Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, and Hareer in Erbil, as well as other locations. Iraqi forces were warned as soon as the government received word of the attack. There are no reports of casualties from the Iraqi military or the US-led coalition forces, he said, adding that he is following the situation closely and making any calls necessary to contain the crisis.