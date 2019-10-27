Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraqi PM orders deployment of elite troops to end Baghdad protests

By REUTERS
October 27, 2019 00:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD, Oct 27 - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has ordered elite counter-terrorism troops to deploy in the streets of Baghdad and use any means to end protests against his government, two security sources told Reuters on Saturday.

The security sources read out a memo from Abdul Mahdi to the commander of Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service telling him to deploy his forces and "use all necessary measures" to end protests in Baghdad. Iraq's elite counter-terrorism service (CTS) also deployed to the southern city of Nasiriya where protesters clashed with security forces on Saturday, broke up demonstrations by beating and arresting dozens, local police and security sources said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi earlier ordered the CTS to deploy in the streets of Baghdad and use any means to end protests against his government, two security sources told Reuters on Saturday.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 27, 2019
Iraq orders Saudi news agencies to suspend operations in country

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings