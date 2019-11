The decision was made after Shi'ite Muslim cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called for a change of leadership on Friday, according to Al Arabiya.

Mahdi called on the government to "act in the interests of Iraq and preserve the blood of its people, and avoid slipping into a cycle of violence, chaos and devastation."

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced on Friday that he was tendering his resignation to parliament in order that a new government be formed in a statement on the Iraqi prime minister's office Twitter account.