June 18 2018
|
Tammuz, 5, 5778
|
Iraqi Shi'ite paramilitaries say U.S. strike kills 22 of their fighters

By REUTERS
June 18, 2018 16:03
BAGHDAD - Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, a grouping of mostly Iran-backed Shi'ite paramilitaries, said on Monday a US air strike on the Iraqi border with Syria killed 22 of its members and wounded 12 others.

"At 8 p.m. last night a US plane hit a standing headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Forces defending the border strip with Syria using two guided missiles which lead to the martyrdom of 22 fighters," it said in a statement.

It demanded an explanation from the United States.


