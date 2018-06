BAGHDAD - Iraqi Cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on Iraqis on Monday to unite instead of burning ballot boxes and seeking to repeat a May 12 election that has heightened tensions.



“Stop fighting for seats, posts, gains, influence, power, and rulership," he wrote in an article published by his office, a day after a storage site housing half of Baghdad’s ballot boxes from the election caught fire.



