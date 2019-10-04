Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraqi forces fire at protesters in Baghdad after PM pledges vague reform

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 10:22
BAGHDAD - Police shot at a small group of protesters in Baghdad on Friday after three deadly days of anti-government unrest and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said no "magic solution" was available, pledging vague reform that are unlikely to placate Iraqis.

The Iraqi capital was mostly quiet ahead of Muslim Friday prayers. An ongoing curfew, defied by thousands of demonstrators on Thursday, saw army and special forces deploy around central squares and streets.


