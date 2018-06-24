Iraqi judges say manual election recount for suspect ballots only

Breaking news.
BAGHDAD - Iraq will conduct a manual recount votes from a May parliamentary election only for those ballots mentioned in official reports on fraud or formal complaints, a judicial panel tasked with running the elections commission said on Sunday.
Ballot boxes from areas where there were fraud allegations will be moved to the capital Baghdad, where the recount will be held with the attendance of United Nations representatives at a time and place to be determined later, the panel said in a statement.
Iraq's parliament had mandated a nationwide manual recount following allegations of fraud and replaced the election commissioners with a panel of judges. The judges, interpreting a Thursday ruling from the country's top court, said it would only manually recount suspect ballots.