Iraq's Umm Qasr port reopens, operations resume -port official

By REUTERS
November 9, 2019 12:35
BASRA, Iraq - Operations have resumed at Iraq’s Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, a port official said on Saturday. All the port’s terminals were operating on Saturday, and ships began to unload cargo at terminals, the source said. Umm Qasr receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food. Operations there had been halted for nearly 10 days as protesters blocked the port’s entrance.


