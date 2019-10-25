Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Sistani calls for protests to remain peaceful

By REUTERS
October 25, 2019 12:48
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD - Iraq's top Sh'ite Cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Friday called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful.

"Real reform and change in the country has to be through peaceful methods," a representative of the cleric said during a sermon in the holy city of Kerbala.Sistani, who rarely weighs in on politics except in times of crisis, said that security forces must not allow attacks on public and private property.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 25, 2019
EU shelves Brexit delay decision as Britain squabbles over election

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings