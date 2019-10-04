Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric urges protesters, security forces not to use violence

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 13:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD - Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric on Friday urged security forces and protesters not to use violence, and criticized Iraqi leaders for failing to eradicate corruption, blaming lawmakers in particular.

"It is sorrowful that there have been so many deaths, casualties and destruction" from days of clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said in a letter read out by his representative Ahmed al-Safi during a sermon in the holy city of Kerbala."The government and political sides have not answered the demands of the people to fight corruption or achieved anything on the ground," he said. "Lawmakers hold the biggest responsibility for what is happening."


Related Content

Breaking news
October 4, 2019
Iran cleric says U.S., Israel behind Iraq unrest to disrupt Shi'ite pilgrimage there

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings