The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ireland to shut schools, universities until March 29 over coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 12, 2020 13:39
DUBLIN - Ireland will shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until March 29 in response to the spread of the coronavirus, acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.
"From 6 pm today, the following measures are being put in place and they will stay in place until March 29: schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow, where possible teaching will be done online or remotely," Varadkar said in a televised statement."Our advice is that all indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people should be canceled. You need to continue to go to work if you can, but where possible you should work from home."
Sheba Medical Center doctor diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 01:53 PM
Iran death toll from coronavirus reaches 429 - health official
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 12:42 PM
Tomb of the Patriarchs to limit number of visitors to 100
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 12:12 PM
Austria reports first coronavirus death, man of 69
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 12:08 PM
Global coronavirus pandemic to be over by June - Chinese adviser
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 11:45 AM
South Africa reports first case of local transmission of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 11:27 AM
Iran asks IMF for $5 b. emergency funding to fight coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 11:04 AM
HaBima Theater to close for over a month due to coronavirus
  • By KAITZ BERBANER/MAARIV
  • 03/12/2020 10:43 AM
Airline stocks falls after Trump's European travel ban
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 10:25 AM
California bans mass gatherings in attempt to slow spread of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 09:37 AM
Greek pilgrim to Israel is country's first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 08:48 AM
Jerusalem prison officer came in contact with coronavirus patient
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 08:45 AM
Modi'in teacher tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 07:55 AM
Implications of new coronavirus instructions on holy sites to be decided
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 04:13 AM
Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens, residents to several countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 03:04 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by