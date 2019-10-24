Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Irish firm leased trailer in which 39 bodies found - RTE

By REUTERS
October 24, 2019 18:49
DUBLIN - Irish company Global Trailer Rentals said it owned the container in which 39 Chinese nationals were found dead near London and it rented it out on Oct. 15, Irish broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday.

The company, based in Dublin, said the trailer was leased from its yard in Monaghan at a rate of 275 euros a week, RTE said.


