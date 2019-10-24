Irish firm leased trailer in which 39 bodies found - RTE

DUBLIN - Irish company Global Trailer Rentals said it owned the container in which 39 Chinese nationals were found dead near London and it rented it out on Oct. 15, Irish broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday.



The company, based in Dublin, said the trailer was leased from its yard in Monaghan at a rate of 275 euros a week, RTE said.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });