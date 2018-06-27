Iron Dome intercepts rocket fired on Israel, 9 rockets fired by Hamas

Breaking news.
X
Nine rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip by Hamas on Tuesday night, one rocket was intercepted by Iron Dome, IDF spokesperson reported.
Red Sirens alarms were heard in Gaza border communities during the night as Hamas fired the rockets after unconfirmed Palestinian reports claimed the IDF struck a car owned by a Hamas militant in the Nuseirat refugee camp on Tuesday night.
The car was empty and nobody was hurt in the explosion, it was reported.