Islamic Jihad: We didn't fire the rockets

The Islamic Jihad terror group denied that it was behind the launching of the two rockets at Tel Aviv on Thursday night.
Daoud Shehab, spokesman for the group in the Gaza Strip, said that the Israeli allegations that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the rocket attacks were baseless and untrue.Earlier, Islamic Jihad criticized Hamas for using force to disperse demonstrations protesting the bad economic conditions in the Gaza Strip.
Egyptian intelligence officials who were in the Gaza Strip left shortly after the rocket attacks. The officials arrived in the Gaza Strip earlier in the day for talks with Hamas leaders on a possible truce with Israel.
Sources in the Gaza Strip said that Hamas ordered all its abandon their bases and offices in anticipation of an Israeli retaliatory attack.
