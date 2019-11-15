NYC Conference
Islamic Jihad in-fighting after Hamas did not join attack on Israel

-

Hamas' decision to not participate in the latest fighting round has caused a crisis with the leadership of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Palestinian sources reported.
The armed forces of Islamic Jihad thought that the rocket fire should be increased, while the diplomatic side wanted a ceasefire, Ynet reported.  According to the Palestinian reports, Islamic Jihad's armed wing wishes remove Hamas' control over their arsenal of weapons, so that they could be free of Hamas' rules which it enforces against other organizations in the Gaza Strip.
Russian spy chief: New Start treaty with U.S. unlikely to be extended
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 01:18 PM
Israel agreed to cease targeted killings policy - Arab media
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/15/2019 09:45 AM
S.Korea, U.S. defense chiefs reaffirm commitment to defend from N. Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 08:30 AM
IDF confirms striking PIJ targets following ceasefire breach
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 03:04 AM
Lebanese media: agreement on naming Safadi as next PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 01:12 AM
IAF attacks PIJ targets in Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 01:04 AM
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to prevent release of his tax returns
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 12:52 AM
Executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate propose victim compensation fund
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 12:22 AM
Student gunman kills 2, wounds 3 at California high school, shoots self
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2019 11:42 PM
Sirens heard in Sderot, Sapir Academic College, Ibim, Mefalsim
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 10:05 PM
Head of Democratic Union Horowitz: Third election better than Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 07:36 PM
Netanyahu to Liberman: Will you vote against coalition with Joint List?
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 07:31 PM
Rivlin to meet party leaders to avoid third elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 07:18 PM
Five injured in California high school shooting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 06:51 PM
Explosion heard in Gaza Strip, Palestinian media claims Israel behind att
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 05:16 PM
