Islamic Jihad in-fighting after Hamas did not join attack on Israel

Hamas' decision to not participate in the latest fighting round has caused a crisis with the leadership of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Palestinian sources reported.The armed forces of Islamic Jihad thought that the rocket fire should be increased, while the diplomatic side wanted a ceasefire, Ynet reported. According to the Palestinian reports, Islamic Jihad's armed wing wishes remove Hamas' control over their arsenal of weapons, so that they could be free of Hamas' rules which it enforces against other organizations in the Gaza Strip.