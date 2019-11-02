Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Al-Quds Brigades: The enemy must not feel comfortable and live in peace

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
November 2, 2019 19:45
The Al-Quds Brigades, the military branch of terror organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad, issued a response to the escalating tensions between Israel and Gaza, saying, "we confirm that the threats of enemy leaders for a war in the Gaza Strip are not new for our people."


"The Al-Quds Brigades emphasize that they will continue to protect the people as long as aggression continues, and they will not let the Zionist entity establish new equations. This enemy must not feel comfortable and live in peace, as long as it commits crimes against the Palestinian people and occupies their land."

"We can confirm that we have the strength needed to face reality, we cannot hold our people under a constant and repetitive Zionist threat, that we deal with seriously, and we will make sure to deal with any Zionist aggression."

"The organization's obligation is to protect our people, and we allow them to protest the embargo, some are wounded and some are killed, and that is why we will not allow them to stand defenseless and alone against the enemy."

Translated by Idan Zonshine.


