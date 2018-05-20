May 20 2018
Islamic State fighters reportedly leaving last Damascus enclave

By REUTERS
May 20, 2018
BEIRUT - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a group of Islamic State fighters had been evacuated from the last insurgent enclave near Damascus on Sunday in a withdrawal that will restore state control over the area.

On Saturday, a Syrian military source denied that any agreement had been reached between the Syrian army and the Islamic State militants who have been holed up in the enclave centered around the Yarmouk Camp south of the capital.

Syrian state media made no mention of a withdrawal by Islamic State fighters on Sunday.


