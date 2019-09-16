Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Islamic State leader purportedly says 'daily operations' are underway

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 19:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - Islamic State's media network on Monday published an audio message purporting to come from its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi warning that "daily operations" were underway.

"Daily operations are underway on different fronts," he said in the tape published by the Al Furqan network, in what would be his first message since April. He cited several regions such as Mali and the Levant but gave no specific timings.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 16, 2019
Erdogan: Turkey, Russia, Iran must take more responsibility for Syria peace

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut