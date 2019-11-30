The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Islamic State claims responsibility for London Bridge attack

British police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death in London and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 30, 2019 20:58
The BBC reported that two members of the public were killed in what police have called a terrorist attack. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the deaths. (photo credit: REUTERS)
The BBC reported that two members of the public were killed in what police have called a terrorist attack. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the deaths.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Islamic State said the London Bridge attack on Friday was carried out by one of its fighters, the group's Amaq news agency reported on Saturday. The group did not provide any evidence.
It added that the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the jihadist group.

British police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death in London and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack.
The attacker went on the rampage just before 2 p.m., attacking people at a premises near London Bridge in the heart of the city's financial district - the scene of a deadly attack by Islamist militants two years ago.
Half a dozen bystanders tackled the suspect to the ground and grabbed his knife. A video posted on Twitter showed police dragging one man off the suspect before an officer took careful aim. Two shots rang out. The man stopped moving.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has called a snap election for Dec. 12 and is due to host NATO leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump next week, praised those who took on the man for their courage and said Britain would never be cowed.
"I ... want to pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of those members of the public who physically intervened to protect the lives of others," Johnson told reporters in Downing Street.
"For me they represent the very best of our country and I thank them on behalf of all of our country," Johnson said. "This country will never be cowed, or divided, or intimidated by this sort of attack."
He said the incident was now thought to have been contained and vowed that anyone else involved would be hunted down.
Britain's top counter-terrorism officer, Neil Basu, said specialist armed officers from the City of London police shot the suspect, who died at the scene.
"A number of other people received injuries during this incident," Basu said. "We believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect was a hoax explosive device."
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Johnson's main opponent in the election, said he was shocked by the incident and that his thoughts were with those caught up in it.
Campaigning has been temporarily suspended.


