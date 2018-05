TUNIS - Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party claimed victory late on Sunday in the country's first free local elections, citing vote counts observed by the party.



Top Ennahda official Lotfi Zitoun told Reuters the party was more than 5 percent ahead of secularist rivals Nidaa Tounes. Borhan Bsais, a Nidaa Tounes official, said his party probably trailed Ennahda by 3 to 5 percent.



Share on facebook Share on twitter