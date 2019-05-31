Israel Border Police arrest Palestinian armed with knife at Qalandiya crossing

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
A Palestinian armed with a knife was arrested at the Qalandiya crossing on Friday morning.
Israel Police said in a statement that the man, believed to be in his forties, was found with the knife hidden in his jacket.The commander of the Jerusalem District, Maj.-Gen. Doron Yedid, instructed this morning to intensify security checks at the Jerusalem border crossings, in order to prevent and foil further attempts by the terrorist organizations to carry out terrorist attacks.
This comes following a terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City just before 7 a.m. on Friday in which two Israelis were injured. One remains in critical condition, while the other remains in moderate-to-serious condition.
The terrorist was shot by Israel Police following the attack.
