Happening now:

rocket sirens across southern & central

a million Israelis in shelters as schools & workplaces are shut

Israel will protect itself from #Iranian funded #IslamicJihad, a terror group that has carried out countless attacks against our civilian population pic.twitter.com/c1cPVSMfmT — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 12, 2019

The Foreign Ministry blamed Iran for the violence, as it tweeted a map of the areas Gaza rockets had targeted in Israel. "A million Israelis in shelters as schools [and] workplaces are shut," the Ministry tweeted."Israel will protect itself from #Iranian funded #Islamic Jihad, a terror group that has carried out countless attacks against our civilian population," the Ministry stated.