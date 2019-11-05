Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel Police, IDF arrest two allegedly in possession of homemade weapons

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 14:29
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel Police and IDF combat soldiers arrested two suspects in Wadi Ara, in northern Israel, who were allegedly in possession homemade weapons, the Police Spokesperson's Unit reported on Tuesday. The weapons were transferred for further extraction of evidence in the Israel Police Forensics Labs.

One suspect was brought this morning to a hearing at the Magistrate Court in Hadera to extend his detention, which was extended until Thursday, November 7. According to the police, another suspect was arrested this morning and tomorrow he will be brought to the Magistrate Court in Hadera to extend his detention.


