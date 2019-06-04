Despite Gaza border tension, Israel to increase Gaza fishing zone

FISHING BOATS on the coast of Gaza..

Despite the tension at the southern border, Israel decided to increase the Gaza fishing zone to 15 miles on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.
Flaming balloons from Gaza have continued to blow into Israel since the end of May. According to Walla!, there have been over 50 incidents of incendiary devices this past month. The balloons have threatened to break the supposed treaty between the IDF and Hamas. According to the terms of the alleged treaty, the Gaza border protests must remain peaceful.
“The Israeli government's powerful response to the incendiary balloons in the Gaza border - increasing the fishing area to 15 miles,” Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman retorted as he criticized the decision on Facebook.
Last week, in response to the balloons, Israel restricted the Gaza fishing zone to 10 nautical miles, one day after extending it to 15 nautical miles.
A 15-nautical mile fishing zone is believed to be a condition of the informal truce. Both Israel and Hamas have dismissed reports of such an informal truce.
"This step is part of the civilian policy aimed at preventing a humanitarian deterioration in the Gaza Strip and reflects the policy of distinguishing between terror and the uninvolved populace," an Israeli official said according to Reuters.
Since 2000, Israel limited Palestinian fishing waters to 6-9 miles (9-15 km) from the Gaza coast.
"Thanks to God and then to the 'March of Return', which opened up the sea for us," 69-year-old fisherman Ahmed al-Amoudi said, referring to the weekly demonstrations at the frontier, which demand a lifting of the blockade.
April to June are peak Gaza fishing season. The sector accounts for less than 5 percent of the enclave's GDP and supports some 50,000 people, a fraction of the 2 million population.
Reuters and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
