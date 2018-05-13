May 13 2018
|
Iyar, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israel to invest NIS 6.5 million in upgrading shelters in Kiryat Shmona

By
May 13, 2018 12:19
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Ministry of Defense will invest more than NIS 6.5 million in renovating and upgrading public shelters in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, it was announced on Sunday.

The work, which will be done over the coming months, will include renovating shelters, purchasing and installing air conditioners in shelters, purchasing mobile shelters, working to protect a pharmacy in the city and more.

In February, the defense ministry and finance ministry agreed to budget NIS 150 million, outside the total budget, to fortifying the home front in the north.

This will “provide a complete solution for the northern communities, in the face of the security challenges. We will continue to insist on our determined policy in the north, but we will also invest in fortification,” said Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

The IDF believes that the next war on the northern border will not be contained to one front, but will occur along the entire northern border with both Lebanon and Syria. The military also expects that during the next war with Hezbollah, the terror group is likely to try to bring the fight to the home front by infiltrating Israeli communities to inflict significant civilian and military casualties.

Kiryat Shmona is located about five kilometers south of the Lebanese border with Israel.

In November, Liberman asked for an increase of NIS 4.8 billion to the IDF's budget, citing “significant” security changes which have dramatically changed Israel’s security situation, including precision weapons in the hands of groups like Hezbollah as well as the dramatic acceleration of Iran’s military industry in Syria.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 13, 2018
Rouhani says Iran may remain part of nuclear accord

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut