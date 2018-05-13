Israel to invest NIS 6.5 million in upgrading shelters in Kiryat Shmona

The Ministry of Defense will invest more than NIS 6.5 million in renovating and upgrading public shelters in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, it was announced on Sunday.



The work, which will be done over the coming months, will include renovating shelters, purchasing and installing air conditioners in shelters, purchasing mobile shelters, working to protect a pharmacy in the city and more.



In February, the defense ministry and finance ministry agreed to budget NIS 150 million, outside the total budget, to fortifying the home front in the north.



This will “provide a complete solution for the northern communities, in the face of the security challenges. We will continue to insist on our determined policy in the north, but we will also invest in fortification,” said Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.



The IDF believes that the next war on the northern border will not be contained to one front, but will occur along the entire northern border with both Lebanon and Syria. The military also expects that during the next war with Hezbollah, the terror group is likely to try to bring the fight to the home front by infiltrating Israeli communities to inflict significant civilian and military casualties.



Kiryat Shmona is located about five kilometers south of the Lebanese border with Israel.



In November, Liberman asked for an increase of NIS 4.8 billion to the IDF's budget, citing “significant” security changes which have dramatically changed Israel’s security situation, including precision weapons in the hands of groups like Hezbollah as well as the dramatic acceleration of Iran’s military industry in Syria.



