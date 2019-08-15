Israel confirms: Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar will be barred from country

Interior Minister Arye Deri announced the official decision by Israel on Thursday to prevent the entry of US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib from entering Israel.



The decision was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Arden.

"The State of Israel respects the US Congress, as part of the close alliance, but it is inconceivable that anyone who wishes to harm the State of Israel will be allowed, even during the visit," the press statement said.



Deri said that if Tlaib requested an opportunity to visit her family in the West Bank, he would consider allowing it.



Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely confirmed that Israel will not allow US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib from entering Israel.



"Israel has decided," she said. "We will not allow the congresswomen to enter the country. We will not allow anyone who denies our right to exist in the world to enter the country. In principle, this is a very correct decision."



Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that he supports the ban "due to their blatant support for the boycott of the State of Israel, terrorism against Israel and minimizing the Holocaust.



"Furthermore, the planned visit they have prepared is entirely aimed at provocation and incitement against the State of Israel, and not to study the State of Israel's activities," he said. "A self-respecting state does not allow those who undermine its existence to enter its borders and continue incitement."



Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid slammed the decision, saying the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knows the decision is a mistake.



"Netanyahu knows it's a mistake not to let them in," Gantz told Reshet bet radio. "He deals with internal politics instead of what's good for the State of Israel. It will create a crisis with the Democratic Party."



