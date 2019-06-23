Israel will hear U.S. peace plan in 'fair and open manner' - Netanyahu

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Israel will examine U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan in "a fair and open manner", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
Netanyahu made the statement while touring the Jordan Valley - the part of the occupied West Bank that borders Jordan - with visiting U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton.
"We will hear the American proposal in a fair and open manner. I can't understand how the Palestinians rejected the plan before even hearing what it is in it," Netanyahu said.
Palestinian officials are boycotting the Trump administration and have refused to engage with its Middle East plan.
Netanayhu also repeated Israel's position that any peace agreement include an Israeli presence in the Jordan Valley, an area the Palestinian want to be part of a future state.
