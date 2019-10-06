Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli TV show wins Best International Program at Zurich Film Fest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2019 06:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The television show Rak LeHayom ("Just for Today") from director Nir Bergman and screenwriter Ram Nahari won the Best International Television Program award on Saturday, at the 15th annual Zurich Film Festival.

Bergman said he and Nahari would donate the prize money - 10 thousand NIS - to prisoner rehabilitation.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 6, 2019
Australia to fund research on medicinal cannabis as demand grows

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings