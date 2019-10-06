Israeli TV show wins Best International Program at Zurich Film Fest

The television show Rak LeHayom ("Just for Today") from director Nir Bergman and screenwriter Ram Nahari won the Best International Television Program award on Saturday, at the 15th annual Zurich Film Festival.



Bergman said he and Nahari would donate the prize money - 10 thousand NIS - to prisoner rehabilitation.



