Israeli airlines cancelling all international flights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 9, 2020 21:33
Israeli airlines Arkia and Israir are cancellingall of their international flights, according to Channel 13.Arkia will stop flights immediately, and Israir will cancel flights starting from next week until May.
