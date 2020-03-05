The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials meet to discuss coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 5, 2020 22:06
 Representatives from Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) met Thursday to discuss and share information on the coronavirus, according to a report released by Haaretz.
Follow-up meetings are also being planned to discuss additional measures to manage the outbreak of the virus, which has led to a growing number cases in both Israel and the PA-controlled West Bank. 
Knesset Speaker Edelstein appoints attorney Sagit Afik as legal adviser
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 10:08 PM
Katyusha rockets fired towards US embassy in Iraqi capital - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 10:00 PM
France reports three more coronavirus deaths, taking total to seven
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 09:27 PM
17th Israeli diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 08:07 PM
First coronavirus death in Britain confirmed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 07:51 PM
Coronavirus epidemic could be pushed back with concerted approach - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 07:35 PM
Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy region rises to 98
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 06:48 PM
Palestinian Authority confirms 7 coronavirus cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 06:07 PM
Three killed in fatal car accident in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 05:56 PM
Elizabeth Warren suspends Democratic nomination campaign
9 Israelis from 'Diamond Princess' cruise ship released from quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 05:30 PM
Pompeo says Iran must be held accountable on nuclear commitments
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 05:11 PM
France reports two more coronavirus deaths, taking total to six
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 04:25 PM
Coronavirus infections jump to 82 in the Netherlands
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 04:14 PM
Hebrew University cancels trips abroad due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 04:11 PM
