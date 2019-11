An Israeli citizen was crushed to death between two buses on his way to prayers for a celebratory meal for Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in Casablanca, Morocco, Ynet reported.Two other Israeli civilians were injured. The Israeli, a student of the Shuva Yisrael Yeshiva, was part of a large group of Israelis who came to Morocco to take part in the event.Police arrested two bus drivers for questioning to determine whether there was a nationalist background to the incident.