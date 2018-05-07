Israeli company Frutarom purchased in deal worth $7.1 billion

Israeli flavor and ingredient business Frutarom has been acquired by American company International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) in a deal worth $7.1 billion, the companies announced Monday.



Frutarom, based in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, develops and manufactures flavors and ingredients for the food, fragrance, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.



“This transaction is a big win and a fantastic outcome for shareholders, customers and employees of both companies,” said IFF Chairman and CEO, Andreas Fibig.



Share on facebook Share on twitter