Israeli dead after falling off Eagles' Nest in Germany

A 30-year-old Israeli from Emek Hefer, near Netanya, died on Friday after falling off the Eagles' Nest in southern Germany – Israeli media reported on Sunday.



According to the sources, the man's family has been notified, and the Israeli consul in Munich is working on moving his body to Israel for burial.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });