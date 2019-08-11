Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli dead after falling off Eagles' Nest in Germany

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 11, 2019 12:23
A 30-year-old Israeli from Emek Hefer, near Netanya, died on Friday after falling off the Eagles' Nest in southern Germany – Israeli media reported on Sunday.

According to the sources, the man's family has been notified, and the Israeli consul in Munich is working on moving his body to Israel for burial.


